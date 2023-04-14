Woman found dead with gunshot wound in vehicle at Stafford apartment complex

STAFFORD, Texas – A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Stafford Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

Police said the woman was found at the apartment complex located at 11503 Nobility Dr. near W. Bellfort Dr. at around 7:20 a.m.

Homicide detectives are en route to an apartment complex at 11503 Nobility Dr. near W. Bellfort Dr.



A female was found deceased with apparent gunshot wound(s) in a vehicle in the parking lot about 7:20 am.



No other info is known at this time.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2023

Homicide investigators are en route to the scene. The woman has not yet been identified by authorities.

No other information is available at this time, police said.