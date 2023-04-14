73º

Woman found dead with gunshot wound in vehicle at Stafford apartment complex

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

STAFFORD, Texas – A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Stafford Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

Police said the woman was found at the apartment complex located at 11503 Nobility Dr. near W. Bellfort Dr. at around 7:20 a.m.

Homicide investigators are en route to the scene. The woman has not yet been identified by authorities.

No other information is available at this time, police said.

