76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH TONIGHT: The Concordia Lutheran HS baseball team takes on St. Thomas HS live on KPRC 2+ ⚾

Tags: High School Sports, Sports, HISD, Baseball, Waltrip, Concordia Lutheran, St. Thomas, Softball, Galena Park
The Concordia Lutheran Crusaders play the St. Thomas Eagles in high school baseball on 4/14/2023 (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

We’re streaming live high school sports in the KPRC 2+ app Friday night. The Concordia Lutheran Crusaders play the St. Thomas Eagles starting at 6:50 p.m.

Watch in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

You can also watch the Waltrip HS softball team play Galena Park HS starting at 4:50 p.m. below:

The Waltrip Rams play the Galena Park Yellowjackets in high school softball on 4/14/2023 (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.