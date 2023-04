CONROE – Conroe firefighters said a vehicle ran into a building Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Conroe Fire Department, they responded to the 3400 block of W. Davis for the incident. The department said the building required stabilization and shoring before the vehicle could be safely removed.

Vehicle strikes building in Conroe (Conroe Fire Department)

In photos shared by the department, the building appears to be West Davis Veterinary Clinic. It is unclear whether any people or animals were injured in the incident.