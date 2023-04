Baytown police said dive teams have recovered a man's body off of Britton Park Wednesday evening.

BAYTOWN – Baytown police said a man’s body has been recovered by dive teams from the area around WC Britton Park.

They said the body is that of a man between 40-50 years of age from Houston.

Right now, it is unclear of how the body got there or if the incident is a drowning. Baytown police said there is no sign of foul play and the case is under investigation.