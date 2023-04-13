HPD, Crime Stoppers discuss details of deadly Sawyer Heights area shooting

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department held a news conference Thursday to discuss the case of a man who was gunned down in December of 2022 in the Sawyer Heights area.

Family of the victim also joined the 10:30 a.m. news conference as officials discuss details about the case.

Crime Stoppers of Houston has offered a $5,000 reward and the victim’s mother has also offered an additional $20,000 for information leading to the person who shot and killed Avery Boyd.

What happened

The shooting was reported on Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:44 p.m. in the 3000 block of Summer Street.

Investigators said Boyd was exiting his vehicle when a man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and dark-colored shoes jumped out of a vehicle and shot him several times.

Investigators said the suspect reportedly picked up what appeared to be a white envelope that apparently belonged to the victim. The suspect was then caught on camera fleeing the area in a silver-colored Hyundai sedan with front-end damage.

Before the shooting, Boyd’s girlfriend told investigators she heard him on the phone with someone discussing money and agreeing to meet up with them to possibly exchange money. Shortly after, the girlfriend said Boyd left his home and went to meet with the person.

Investigators believe Boyd stopped to see his cousin before meeting the unknown suspect. Investigators have since requested Boyd’s phone records to determine who he was in communication with prior to the shooting.

Anyone who knows what happened is urged to come forward. For the $5,000 reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS and call 832-519-4462 for the $20,000 reward.