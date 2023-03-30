Mothers bonded by sons’ murders are pushing for change at HPD, city council and through new legislation

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, three mothers from the Houston area came together with one painful commonality.

All of their sons were murdered last year, and they’re still hoping for justice.

They met on the northside to discuss their frustrations on the ‘Street 100 The Heat’ podcast, and also sit down with KPRC 2 who took a look at their sons’ cases.

They say they’re determined to use their son’s killings to push for change from Houston police, to city council and even new legislation.

Treyvon Tellis is the suspected killer of Alma Banks-Brown’s son, Daniel Brown. Tellis has been arrested and charged.

Originally, Tellis was being held without bond, but now, he has the possibility to be freed.

”They had an associate judge that overturned the bond hearing. So, they offered him a million dollar bond which in fact I’m pretty sure he can make because of the business status and the people he’s involved with,” Banks-Brown said, adding she believes he is a flight risk and also has plotted to have her murdered for trying to bring forth justice.

Daniel Brown, 35, was murdered on Jan. 25 of last year over what his mother believes was jealousy.

Now, Banks-Brown, who is a local judge, has decided to run for the District B City council seat hoping to impact the justice system from there.

Jacilet Griffin’s son, 31-year-old Evan Lee Griffin, was murdered in the Harris County Jail on March 11 of last year.

With no answers as to who did it, her story inspired Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee to propose new legislation.

”This Bill 3434 will protect them along with policies that are going to be changed in the Harris County Jail. For the staff, they’ll be wearing body cams, and they can’t turn them off,” Griffin said.

Kwann Boyd also lost her son last year. There is now a $25,000 reward in the case of 28-year-old Avery Boyd who was murdered on December 1, 2022 in broad daylight.

His mother believes he was targeted for money he planned to use at a car auction.

She’s hoping HPD can concentrate more resources to investigate people she believes carried out the act.

”He had just left meeting someone. That person had him followed, [and] we know everything about that person,” she said.

As these cases are all still open investigations, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.