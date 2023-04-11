Man dead after shooting at north Houston liquor store

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed at a liquor store in north Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at a store located at 7915 De Priest at around 11 p.m.

Units said when they arrived, they found a man in his 40s with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center, where police said he later died from his injuries.

HPD homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and said there is clear surveillance video from the business showing the victim and another man interacting prior to the shooting.

Police said they are uncertain if either of the men worked at the store.