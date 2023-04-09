Porter resident dies in early morning house fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A Porter resident is dead after a house fire early Easter morning.

According to the Porter Fire Department (ESD 6), they responded to a house fire at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Russell Dr, near Olds Ln.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions in a home on stilts and learned that one resident was trapped in the burning home.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and were soon joined by fire investigators from the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire department said after extinguishing the fire, the missing resident was found dead. The investigation continues at this time.