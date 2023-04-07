He slammed his fiancée’s head into cabinets during brutal Montgomery County assault; Now he’s sentenced to 50 years

NEW WAVERLY, Texas – A Montgomery County man is now sentenced to 50 years following a brutal beating at a home in New Waverly in 2021, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Authorities said Terry Keylon, Jr., 42, assaulted his fiancée late on July 25, 2021. The victim testified that during the assault, Keylon grabbed her by the arms and head while slamming her repeatedly against cabinets in the kitchen and pulled out a chunk of her hair, leaving a visible bald patch. The victim testified that she left her residence and went to a nearby gas station, where she saw Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Wright. Wright testified to seeing visible injuries on the victim and gathering her statement. Wright attempted to follow up with Keylon but was refused when he arrived at the house. Wright later applied for a felony warrant for Keylon’s arrest.

During punishment, the jury learned that Keylon had two prior felony convictions from two separate counties for choking women with whom he was in a dating relationship. One of his previous victims testified that Keylon choked her, bloodied her nose, and threatened to kill her in the presence of her then-4-year-old son. The jury also heard testimony that Keylon assaulted a Huntsville Police Department officer shortly after being arrested for choking the same woman.

Additional evidence showed Keylon had been convicted numerous times out of state for driving under the influence and convictions for possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

The jury returned a sentence of 50 years.

“This community once again shows that we stand together in our support for reluctant victims that speak out against perpetrators of family violence,” Prosecutor Michael Ghutzman said via a news release about the case. “I hope the jury’s verdict and sentence in this case gives other victims the courage to come forward.”