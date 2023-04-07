3 homeless men trapped in rising rainwater rescued near Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Three men that are homeless were rescued after being trapped by rainwater near Buffalo Bayou Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.

HFD responded to reports of people trapped by rising water under the bridge near the bayou. Officials said they located the men, who woke up to rising water flowing at high rates of speed. According to HFD, it took them 30 minutes to rescue them.

According to the Houston Fire Department, rescues like these are not uncommon.

Officials said while the water was just below the knee at the time of the rescue, some homeless people call to help get them out of the area during storms.

The men are reportedly doing OK since the rescue.