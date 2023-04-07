1 of 2 suspects identified, charged in deadly drive-by shooting of rapper BTB Savage near River Oaks area

HOUSTON – One of two suspects tied to the River Oaks area fatal drive-by shooting of an up-and-coming entertainer has been identified, according to the Houston Police Department.

Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, has been charged with murder in the death of Darrell Gentry, a 26-year-old rapper from the Cleveland area known as BTB Savage.

READ: Houston rapper believed to have been killed in drive-by shooting near River Oaks area

What happened

The shooting happened on the night of March 30 at around 6:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of San Felipe Street at Mid Lane.

Houston police Chief Troy Finner said officers arrived to find Gentry dead outside the entrance of a parking garage. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that the victim was driving a white Mercedes northbound on Mid Lane when a black, newer model Subaru SUV drove up and began firing at the vehicle.

Witnesses told police the two suspects fled in the black Subaru SUV at a high rate of speed following the shooting.

Further investigation led to the identity of Burley as one of the suspects and he was subsequently charged in the shooting. He remains on the loose.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burley or on the identity of the other wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.