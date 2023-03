HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday evening.

The shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 2100 block of Mid Ln. in the River Oaks area of Houston. Police said the shooting was a drive-by shooting and the suspect or suspects fled the scene.

The FBI said they are assisting HPD with the investigation.

