Woman suspected of driving while intoxicated with child crashes into multiple cars, trees, house

HOUSTON – A woman who was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger has been charged with the same crime following multiple crashes in northwest Harris County, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Jamie McCombs, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Passenger and Failure to Stop and Give Information on Wednesday.

Pct. 4 deputies responded to several reports of a vehicle that struck multiple parked vehicles, mailboxes, trees, a house and a fence. Upon arrival, they reportedly found the suspect’s vehicle in the 7300 block of Louetta Road with significant damage.

Pct. 4 deputies arrest suspected drunken driver after multiple crashes reported in northwest Harris County on April 4, 2023. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

The driver, identified as McCombs, showed signs that she was under the influence, deputies said. A standardized field sobriety test was conducted and revealed that she was intoxicated. A warrant was also issued for a specimen of her blood. McCombs’ blood alcohol level has not been released.

Deputies also learned that McCombs had a passenger under the age of 15 in her vehicle at the time of the crashes. A guardian reportedly arrived at the scene and took custody of the child as the suspect was being arrested. Details about the child’s condition is unknown.

McCombs was booked into the Harris County Jail. Her bond has not been set at the time.