Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested for DWI in Montgomery County; repeat offender allegedly ‘reeking’ of alcohol

(Previous mug shot) Kate Lohan, the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested on a battery charge in Boca Raton.

The stepmother of Lindsay Lohan was arrested in Montgomery County last week and charged with driving while intoxicated.

This is at least the third time that Kate Major Lohan, a repeat offender, has gotten behind the wheel drunk, according to court documents.

On Nov. 16, 2022, Lohan “did then and there operate a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated,” documents state.

Documents did not give specific details of the incident, but sources told TMZ that Shenandoah police found her idling in an empty store parking lot around 2 a.m. and “reeking” of alcohol.

She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and her bond was set at $15,000.

Lohan’s recent arrest was a violation of bond for a previous offense of the same nature. Records show she has been arrested twice before for DWI; once in Southampton, New York in 2021 and another time in Palm Beach, Florida on May 19, 2014. She reportedly sought treatment at a rehab facility after that.

Part of her prior bond conditions was to abstain from alcohol use.

Lohan faced a judge on Dec. 30, where new conditions were set, adding that she had no driving privileges.

According to IMDb, Kate Lohan is a Chicago native who was married to Lindsey’s father, Michael Lohan, with whom she shares two children.

The estranged couple filed for divorce in 2018, but records do not show if that has been finalized. The couple has also appeared on Dr. Phil and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew after losing custody of their two sons.

IMDb also lists that she has five stepchildren, including Lindsey, Michael Jr., Aliana, Ashley and Dakota.