Woman ejected from 3-vehicle crash dies in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas – A woman is dead after a crash caused by speed and wet roads in New Caney Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

East Montgomery County Fire and Porter Fire departments were dispatched to a reported head-on crash on FM 1485 near Gene Campbell just before 9 p.m.

A Saddle Creek wrecker arrived at the scene first and confirmed a person was ejected from a vehicle. The wrecker said the victim’s body was almost run over several times by other motorists passing through.

East Montgomery County officials arrived and pronounced the victim, a 34-year-old Conroe woman whose name has not been released, dead at the scene.

According to DPS, a woman driving a Jeep with her two children inside was driving northbound on FM 1485. The deceased victim was also traveling northbound on FM 1485 in a Toyota Corolla at a speed unsafe for the wet roads, investigators said.

Authorities said the victim clipped the left rear bumper of the Jeep and the collision caused the Toyota to go into the oncoming lane of southbound traffic at an angle and start to roll. That was when a Ford F-150, which was going southbound, struck the passenger side and roof of the Toyota, ripping the vehicle open and ejecting the woman, DPS said.

Authorities said a male driver and a female passenger in the Ford F-150 were trapped and required JAWS to remove them from the vehicle. That driver was taken to a Kingwood hospital in critical condition and the passenger was also transported, investigators said.

The woman driving the Jeep and her two children were not hurt, DPS said.

FM 1485 was closed for almost three hours as the crash was investigated. It was not raining at the time of the wreck, but authorities said the roads were wet from earlier downpours.