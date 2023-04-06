Rainy Day blues? Here are some of our favorite songs to brighten gloomy days

HOUSTON – What can we say, a gloomy day can always bring the “sappiness” out of anyone as we all look for a pick-me-up. While our KPRC 2 Weather Team is hard at work keeping you up to date on the latest happenings on the streets, we want to share with you something that helps bring back the “sunshine” in some of our lives -- MUSIC!

As many of us may be stuck in our homes over the next couple of days trying to stay dry - or not - try listening to some of these great tunes from our crew.

REFRESH PERIODICALLY as more of us contribute our favorite hits, and please let us know your favorite songs in the comments section!

Nakia Cooper, Digital managing editor:

“Seriously, I am not trying to kick off this party with a cliché song to fit a theme for this article, I really, really love Pharrell Williams’ song, ‘Happy!’ When I am already happy, it gives me the vibe I need to celebrate that feeling, and when I am not having a good day, playing this song is the anthem I need to make me get in the groove and not sweat the small stuff. I hope you like this as much as I do!”

Amanda Cochran, digital special projects manager:

“Classic Dolly Parton is where it’s at for me. I like the message of seeking out joy where you can -- even when things aren’t always just right.”

“Also -- Lizzo’s ‘Good as Hell’ is just the most amazing thing. Try not to smile. I dare you.”

Brian Perry, Manager of Streaming & Creative Content

“This song is so powerful. It is my theme song for 2023 and the verse that I live by is ‘Look out ‘cause here I come. And I’m marching on to the beat I drum. I’m not scared to be seen. I make no apologies, this is me’ "

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

“This song by one of my favorite R&B singers Tamia literally makes me feel good every single time I listen to it. I could listen to it every day because it is just that beautiful.💜”

“I live by this song by one of my favorite Gospel artists, Kierra Sheard. Her voice is absolutely out of this world!🙌🏾”