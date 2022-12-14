Catching up with four-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper

HOUSTON – Houstonian Robert Glasper is having a spectacular 2022 and his critically acclaimed album ‘Black Radio III’ recently got nominated for two Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album.

The pianist and composer is back in town for the holidays and stopped by Houston Life to chat about finding his love for jazz and his most recent work as a composer.

Glasper, who grew in in Missouri City, attended Elkins High School and later HSPVA.

It was there that he discovered his unique sound, although his love of music comes from his family.

He’s now one of the most recognizable names in jazz, known for blending the genre with R&B and hip-hop.

Glasper has written, performed, and produced albums by Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Common, Herbie Hancock, and more.

He is also a renowned composer who has worked on scores for HBO’s ‘Winning Time’, Peacock’s ‘Bel Air,’ the Emmy-winning documentary ‘The Apollo,’ and most recently, ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters,’ the new series streaming on Peacock on December 22.

To see Glasper’s complete interview, watch the video above.

‘Black Radio III’ is streaming now on all platforms.

To connect with Glasper, click here.