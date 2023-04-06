Driver shot, killed after car crash in northwest Houston

An altercation following a car accident led to the fatal shooting of a man in northwest Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Antoine at around 7 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located two vehicles in the middle of the roadway with a man down. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to HPD, a driver of a truck struck a Chevy Malibu and the driver of the Chevy Malibu got out of the vehicle while in the middle of the roadway and pulled out a firearm. The driver of the truck was then shot and killed, investigators said.

Investigators are working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

Officers are talking to the driver that was involved and said they will contact the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to see if charges will be filed.