WATCH TONIGHT: The West Brook HS baseball team takes on North Shore HS live on KPRC 2+ ⚾

Tags: High School Sports, Sports, HISD, Baseball, West Brook, North Shore, Softball, George Ranch, Ridge Point
The West Brook Bruins play the North Shore Mustangs in high school baseball on 4/4/2023

We’re streaming live high school sports in the KPRC 2+ app Tuesday night. The West Brook Bruins boys’ baseball team plays the North Shore Mustangs starting at 6:50 p.m.

Watch West Brook HS vs. North Shore HS in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

You can also watch George Ranch HS play Ridge Point HS in softball at 6:50 p.m. in the video player below:
Watch the George Ranch high school softball team play Ridge Point high school on 4/4/2023

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ anytime:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

