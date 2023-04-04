KPRC 2 Investigates: Mayoral hopefuls share thoughts on homicides rates trending down in city of Houston

HOUSTON – Houston’s homicides in year to date stand at 88, which is 21% less than a year ago.

“Violence in the City of Houston has been trending down,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in an interview with KPRC 2 Investigates on Monday.

SEE ALSO: ‘It’s a work in progress’: Houston beats every major city in violent crime reduction, mayor Turner says

When breaking down and comparing the numbers to 2021, this year is resulting in 12 fewer deaths.

Those looking to replace Mayor Turner have been making crime a key talking point on the campaign trail.

“My hope is to take this public safety issue off the campaign trail for whoever is trying to be the next mayor because our city will be safer,” said Turner.

SEE ALSO: Crime in the City of Houston on decline since ‘One Safe Houston’ initiative was created by Mayor Sylvester Turner

KPRC 2 Investigates did reach out to candidates running to become Houston’s next Mayor.

Many responded to KPRC 2 Investigates as to whether they believe crime is still the top issue as viewers have expressed to us.

“I hope the numbers continue to trend downward for the benefit of Houstonians, yet and still I will continue to prioritize the issue of public safety.” -Amanda Edwards, Former Houston Council Member

“Every resident deserves to be safe no matter where they live. As Mayor, I will put more officers on the street, and I will invest in crime prevention programs.” -Lee Kaplan, Attorney

“I’ve seen the results of three Mayoral polls within the last two months, and crime remains the #1 issue and concern for Houstonians” -Robert Gallegos, Houston Council Member

“I don’t think there is any question that crime is the #1 issue facing Houstonians. It is not only my opinion, but that of most Houstonians.” -John Whitmire, State Senator

“If the people feel unsafe, it is imperative that any person running for the Mayor’s seat must have an effective policy to continue to reduce crime.” -Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

“The reality is that Houstonians do not feel safe. They also do not visually see a police presence in the community.” -Gilbert Garcia, Financial Executive

KPRC 2 attempted to secure a comment from Chris Hollins and Robin Williams. However, we did not hear back from Hollins and the number listed for Williams on her website was a non-working number.

The mayor says he has seen success through his ‘One Safe Houston Strategy’ launched in February of 2022.

The plan called for the involvement of key stakeholders as well as creative of initiatives.

“It does take a very holistic approach,” said Turner.

Additionally, mental health services and millions in overtime dollars were earmarked for HPD to beef up its patrols.

The initial cost was $44 million dollars over the course of its initial run. The strategy has been extended and Turner says the total cost is now up to $68 million dollars with federal relief dollars being the source to cover the tab.

However, it has been reported an official end to the pandemic by the Biden administration is slated for next month.

“Once there is a declaration that the pandemic is over, then you are not going to see any major federal dollars coming this way,” said Turner.

The Mayor did add that programs have been paid through at least 2024, and he also is encouraging the legislature to put forth transformational funding when it comes to mental health.

As for the issue of suspects being charged with violent acts but not held for very long?

“Police can arrest but we do need to keep some people behind bars a lot longer and not put them back on the streets,” said Turner.

SEE ALSO: Houston council approves $539,000 for future gun buyback programs, research shows it doesn’t deter gun crime