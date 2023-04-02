Houston Newsmakers: KPRC 2 Legal Analyst discusses Donald Trump indictment and the legal road ahead

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice. He discusses the road ahead in Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment after he was indicted this week in New York.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and several Houston-area forensic nurses are taking the lead in helping victims.

The legal road map for Trump indictment and arraignment

Brian Wice, KPRC2 Legal Analyst (KPRC)

Former president Donald Trump says his indictment this week by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a witch hunt.

KPRC2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and says not so fast!

“I don’t care who you are--if you find yourself in the crosshairs of a criminal investigation, indictment, trial, you are going to trot out the same refrain, that this is a witch hunt, it’s persecution, it’s the criminalization of politics,” he said. “But there’s an old saying that prosecutors don’t investigate defendants, they investigate crimes.”

Wice says there is a lot being said in the public space that is based on no information at all about what Mr. Trump is charged with. He adds that changes in a big way because of New York law in the way that information is made public.

“It will tell us in detail how our former president allegedly engaged in wrongdoing against the people of the state of New York,” Wice said. “And it may involve charges other than what we’re merely speculating about the payoff to Stormy Daniels.”

Focusing on the victims during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Dr. Kharla Breeden,, DNP, Founder & CEO, Forensic Center or Excellence, Chau Nguyen, Counselor, Forensic Center of Excellence (KPRC)

Every 68 seconds, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted .

It is one of the eye-opening and sad statistics regarding the crime of sexual assault in this country.

The Forensic Center of Excellence was founded to help the victims of those often horrific assaults.

“I want them to know this is not their fault,” said Dr. Kharla Breeden, DNP, the founder and CEO. “I think this is still one of those crimes where the victim is usually held accountable for their behavior. What were you wearing, where were you, what time was it? Who were you with -- I think that is one of the things we really have to work on as a community to work past those things.”

Dr. Breeden is a forensic nurse and was inspired to help victims because of the frontline work she was doing to help. Chau Nguyen is a counselor at the center and says after the assault victims often have a challenging road back to normalcy.

“Trauma looks very different for sexual assault survivors,” Nguyen said. “They may forget the incidents, they may freeze. They may not want to talk about it but they do want to heal and that healing journey is available for survivors.”

During this Sexual Assault Month, our attention is focused on those who help and how those impacted can get the help they need to heal.

“In this specialized role we’re documenting injuries,” Breeden said. “We’re listening to the victims kind of talk to us about the experience that they had, making sure we’re connecting them with other community partners to help them get to that next step of healing and recovery, which is so important for them.”

