WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner, Houston officials discuss transportation plans ahead of NCAA Men’s Final Four

Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with officials with the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, Houston Police Department and other organizations are teaming up to prepare the city for the upcoming 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament at NRG Stadium.

A news release states that each organization will outline the safety and transportation plans for the upcoming event, and discuss safety measures, including bag policy, parking tips, and more.

The Men’s 2023 Final Four tournament begins March 31-April 3.

The news conference begins at 11 a.m.