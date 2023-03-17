Houston leaders and NCAA plan for Final Four Tournament at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – The countdown is on!

In less than two weeks, the NCAA Men’s Final Four will be in Houston.

Houston is known for hosting big events like the Rodeo, the Super Bowl, and the World Cup, and this big event is also expected to bring in thousands of fans and millions of dollars to the city.

This year’s final four tournaments will be held at NRG Stadium.

Fan Fest and the Music Festival will take place at the George R Brown Convention Center.

Signs have started to go up and officials are getting ready to welcome thousands of fans.

“This is the exciting time! We have been working on this for years now,” Holly Kesteron said.

Holly Kesteron serves as the president of the Houston Local Organizing Committee for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four. She says they are busy planning and putting the final touches on venues, getting volunteers ready and hanging up signs around the city.

“We know that the stadium holds about 75,000 people for the basketball game and we know that there will be another 100,000 people that come downtown for all the fan events,” Kesteron added.

The tournament will have businesses scoring big and bringing in lots of money.

“Last time, it was between $150 and $200 million of economic impact and that goes to hotels, restaurants, Uber drivers, suppliers, events that will take place here,” President and CEO of Houston First Michael Heckman said.

Hotels can also expect to ball out and book up fast.

Heckman says the city is ready.

“That’s why the NCAA has come back here in 2011, 2016 again in 2023. We hosted the Super Bowl in 2017, we host major international events every single year. We are a get-it-done town,” he said.

As March Madness continues, four teams are shooting for the Final Four in Houston.

“I’m excited, people are excited. Of course, if the COOGS can get there in the Final Four we will be over the moon. It is a big deal for the city of Houston,” Mayor Turner said.

Metro Houston will be providing free rides to the tournament. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it on the big screen at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

For more information about schedules and events, visit NCAA.com.

🔒 INSIDERS: Want a four-pack of tickets to the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest for Saturday?