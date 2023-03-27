WATCH LIVE: Mothers Against Drunk Driving team up with AAA Texas, HPD to warn drivers ahead of NCAA tournament

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is teaming up with AAA Texas and the Houston Police Department Monday to remind drivers of the dangers of driving drunk.

The reminder comes as the NCAA basketball tournament prepares to hold the Final Four in Houston.

The group is holding a press conference at 9:30 a.m. and will share tips for drivers and hosts of watch parties to encourage safe habits and help avoid impaired driving during the final weekend of games being held in Houston.

“The latest TxDOT data indicates that 1,141 people were killed on Texas roadways by drunk drivers last year- a six percent increase from 2021,” a news release on the press conference stated.

National MADD President Tess Rowland, a survivor of a suspected drunk driving crash, will be joined by HPD Chief Troy Finner and AAA spokesperson Joshua Zuber.