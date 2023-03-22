Suspect charged with shooting, injuring man in northwest Houston

Houston – A suspect who police said shot a 64-year-old man and attempted to shoot a juvenile in northwest Houston has been arrested.

Erick Andrew Cortez, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened just before noon in the 3000 block of Caplin St. on Mar. 12.

Houston police responded and learned Cortez came to the location and shot a man multiple times. Police said Cortez also attempted to shoot a juvenile, but the weapon malfunctioned. Cortez fled the scene on foot while firing into the air.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Further investigation and tips from the public led to more information about Cortez’s whereabouts. He was arrested on Tuesday without incident by members of the HPD North Patrol Division Warrant Execution Team and transported to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

RELATED: Teen barely missed by bullet in alleged road rage shooting while riding with dad in NW Harris County

Husband accused of shooting man in chest after catching him at home with his wife in Humble charged: HCSO