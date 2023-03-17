Husband shoots man in chest after catching him at home with his wife in Humble: HCSO

A husband is expected to face charges for shooting a man in the chest after finding him in bed with his wife in Humble Friday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO and EMS responded to reports of a shooting in the 9800 block of Wellington Chase at around 2 a.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, HCSO said.

According to investigators, the husband turned himself in and was found down the street from where the shooting happened. Deputies said he was then transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The woman was not injured and no one else was at the home at the time of the shooting, HCSO said.