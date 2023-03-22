36-year-old charged in 2022 fatal shooting of man in south Houston

Houston – An arrest has been made in the 2022 shooting death of a 42-year-old man in south Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Cesar Hernandez, 36, is charged with murder for the shooting in the 10200 block of Telephone Rd. on Aug. 21, 2022. The shooting led to the death of Jose Carlos Zapata, 42.

HPD said officers responded to the location and found Zapata with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned Zapata was crossing the street with a family member when the suspect, identified as Hernandez, ran up behind them and fired multiple shots, striking Zapata. The family member was not injured. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Zapata to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sept. 13, 2022.

Further investigation revealed Hernandez as the suspect and HPD’s Southeast Crime Suppression Team and other officers arrested him on Tuesday without incident.

RELATED: Teen barely missed by bullet in alleged road rage shooting while riding with dad in NW Harris County

Suspect charged with shooting, injuring man in northwest Houston