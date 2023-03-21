HPD officer hit by alleged drunk driver in north Houston

HOUSTON – An officer with the Houston Police Department is recovering after his patrol vehicle was hit by a drunk driver in north Houston Monday, investigators said.

It happened in the 4600 block of West Tidwell Road at around 10:30 p.m.

According to HPD, the officer traveling southbound on T.C. Jester when he was hit by a Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on Tidwell.

Investigators said the driver of the Toyota got out and showed signs of intoxication. He then tried to flee on foot but officers said they were able to detain him.

Police said the suspect has several DUIs on his record. He was not injured in the crash, officers said.

The officer was taken by an ambulance to get checked out for minor injuries.