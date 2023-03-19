43º

3 people fatally shot outside nightclub in southwest Houston, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Houston police investigating after 3 people killed outside nightclub in SW Houston (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after three people were shot and killed outside a nightclub in southwest Houston Sunday morning, Houston police say.

Officers received a call for a shooting in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street near Wilcrest at around 5 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are not known at this time.

When officers arrived, they discovered three people dead at the parking lot.

Investigators are currently en route.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

