Alleged serial burglar previously arrested 64 times in Texas charged in connection with several break-ins at downtown-area restaurants

HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department announced an arrest made in connection with a series of burglaries at popular restaurants and bars in the Houston area.

Commander S.Q. Zia and Detective Bernard Ng with the department’s property and financial crimes unit said officers arrested Reginald V. Jones, 46 on Feb. 8. He faces two charges of burglary of a building.

During a news conference, Detective Ng said the burglaries took place mainly in the downtown and midtown areas between Dec. 6 and Jan. 18 between midnight and 6 a.m.

Two of those restaurants, The Rustic and Reserve 101, both located in downtown, suffered up to nearly $16,400 in damages allegedly caused by Jones, Ng said.

“(Restaurant owners) from both locations provided good video with high definition, and the locations were very well lit,” Ng said. “That definitely helped with the investigation and the identification of Mr. Jones.”

After Jones was identified, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted two charges of burglary of a building.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, Jones was arrested in the state of Texas 64 times, and 54 of those arrests took place in Harris County. His earliest arrest was in 1997 and was convicted in 37 of those 64 cases.

Court documents revealed Jones was previously arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance in 2016.

Ng said detectives are still investigating several other break-ins that took place at several downtown and midtown bars, including Habit Bar and Fabian’s Night Club, as well as restaurants in southeast Houston.

Detectives shared the following tips on preventing theft and burglary at restaurants and businesses:

Equip with high-definition security cameras with a constant power source. Ng said thieves cut electrical sources to the cameras, and a backup source helps keep them running.

Detectives prefer 30 days of storage for investigation purposes. Anything shorter than that results in footage being lost.

Do not rely on night vision. Ng says the colors do not help identify suspects.

Install cameras and lights in high traffic, busy areas such as doors and windows.

Install glass protective film and/or burglar bars on windows.

Invest in a safe if you have high-value items, especially in bars.

Alarm systems must be loud and audible enough

The City of Houston regulates alarm systems installed at restaurants, bars and homes in the city. Click here to learn more and to submit an application for a permit.

