Man, 23, arrested after deputies find child porn inside League City home

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A 23-year-old man has been charged after authorities found child pornography inside his League City home, where children were present, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 16, members from GCSO and the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Texas Avenue in League City.

Upon arrival, they found Hector Padron Jr., four other adults and two children inside the residence.

Detectives conducted a search of the home, where they recovered evidence of child pornography.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and recommended the charge of possession of child pornography with a $100,000 bond for Padron.

All items located were seized as evidence, and Padron was transported to the Galveston County Jail.