2 charged, including 16-year-old, in connection to deadly triple shooting at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

One suspect, Darrien James Buck, 19, is charged with capital murder in the 184th State District Court.

HOUSTON – Two suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested and charged following a triple shooting in north Houston last year, according to the Houston Police Department.

Darrien James Buck, 19, has been charged with capital murder. The second suspect, the 16-year-old juvenile, has been referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a capital murder charge.

Buck and the teen are accused of shooting 18-year-old Kevin Nava to death, and injuring a 19-year-old and 21-year-old, during the shooting.

What Happened

On Nov. 19, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Northline Drive around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man shot in the shoulder and two others shot multiple times.

Investigators said three suspects approached a truck and started shooting at Nava, who was located inside the vehicle, and the other two men who were in the parking lot. The suspects then fled the scene.

Nava was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were transported to the hospital.

Buck was arrested on March 8 without incident. Investigators said a third unknown suspect is still wanted.

Anyone with information about the unidentified suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.