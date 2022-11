(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A person has died after police say a robbery between two gangs turned deadly Saturday night in north Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 7410 block of Northline Drive near W Little York at around 8 p.m.

Police say the shooting left one dead and two others in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet provided infomartion on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.