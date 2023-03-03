Homicide suspect taken into custody after deadly shooting in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A suspect in a homicide has been taken into custody for questioning in a deadly shooting in League City, police said.

Officers with the League City Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Wood Hollow Drive around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a homicide.

According to investigators, the victim is a 65-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released.

A suspect who hasn’t been identified at this time was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become available.