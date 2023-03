HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a METRO bus on the Gulf Freeway Thursday, police said.

According to METRO police, a bus that was not in service was going back to the station when the driver noticed a woman running across the Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook Drive. The driver couldn’t stop and hit the woman, investigators said.

Officers said the accident cleared at around 3:06 a.m.

Police have not released the woman’s identity.