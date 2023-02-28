‘My faith in humanity has been restored’: Singing Amazon delivery driver spreads joy in Meyerland

HOUSTON – A singing Amazon delivery driver spread some joy on Sunday.

In surveillance video captured by Meyerland resident Gage Mueller, an unknown delivery driver belts a song while delivering a package.

Mueller’s wife and daughter were waiting for the package and watched the scene in real time on their Ring app.

“Holy cow,” Mueller exclaimed when he watched the video for the first time.

“It takes a lot of guts to do that,” Mueller said. “I’m not an ‘American Idol’ or ‘The Voice’ judge and I only sing in the shower when nobody is listening. It was surprising, to say the least and I give the guy huge kudos for doing it.”

Mueller shared the video on Nextdoor.

“All the comments and people that are saying stuff about it are like, ‘hey that guy, good for him’. No one is dogging him for not being able to sing,” Meuller said. “My faith in humanity has been restored. It’s no longer people complaining. I wish my camera would have kept going longer to see how long he went.”