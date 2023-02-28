82º

LIVE

Local News

‘My faith in humanity has been restored’: Singing Amazon delivery driver spreads joy in Meyerland

‘It takes a lot of guts to do that’

Rilwan Balogun

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Houston, Local

HOUSTON – A singing Amazon delivery driver spread some joy on Sunday.

In surveillance video captured by Meyerland resident Gage Mueller, an unknown delivery driver belts a song while delivering a package.

Mueller’s wife and daughter were waiting for the package and watched the scene in real time on their Ring app.

“Holy cow,” Mueller exclaimed when he watched the video for the first time.

“It takes a lot of guts to do that,” Mueller said. “I’m not an ‘American Idol’ or ‘The Voice’ judge and I only sing in the shower when nobody is listening. It was surprising, to say the least and I give the guy huge kudos for doing it.”

Mueller shared the video on Nextdoor.

“All the comments and people that are saying stuff about it are like, ‘hey that guy, good for him’. No one is dogging him for not being able to sing,” Meuller said. “My faith in humanity has been restored. It’s no longer people complaining. I wish my camera would have kept going longer to see how long he went.”

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter