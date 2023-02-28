Mother who drowned her 2 children, hid bodies under neighbor’s house in 2016 sentenced to 40 years, DA says

HOUSTON – A Houston mother who drowned her two children, ages 5 and 7, and then hid their bodies under a neighbor’s house in 2016, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder on Monday in exchange for 40 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Investigators said Sheborah Latrice Thomas drowned her daughter, 5-year-old Kayiana Thomas, in the bathtub of the family’s home in the 3000 block of Tierwester in southeast Houston on Aug. 12, 2016. Thomas put her daughter’s body on a bed, then called her 7-year-old son, Araylon “Ray Ray” Thomas, to the bathroom and drowned him, Ogg said.

RELATED: Mother accused of drowning 2 children, hiding bodies under house

A day later, investigators said Thomas put the children’s bodies into a trashcan behind the house and went to her job, and tried to get her paycheck early. Unable to leave town, Ogg said she tried to dig a hole for the bodies, but when she couldn’t dig a hole large enough, she rolled the bodies under a neighbor’s house.

Sheborah Thomas was charged with two counts of capital murder. (KPRC 2)

“This mother knew what she was doing, she knew it was wrong, and we vowed to seek justice for these two children,” Ogg said. “This plea agreement means that family members will not have to testify and this woman cannot appeal her conviction or the sentence.”

According to investigators, Thomas started packing up her house and throwing things away. She told a friend that she had drowned the children and had to leave town, but he thought it was a joke.

When he realized she was not joking, investigators said he asked more questions and she apparently showed him where the bodies could be found. He then contacted the Houston Police Department.

READ MORE: Ex-boyfriend of mother accused of drowning children speaks

“Justice means that Sheborah Thomas is being held responsible for taking these children’s lives,” Assistant District Attorney James O’Donnell said.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Moss agreed, saying, “It gives the family closure, and the children can finally be at rest.”