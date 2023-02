With 38% of adults in Houston living with obesity, KPRC spoke with an expert to learn what it takes to promote a healthier lifestyle.

The City of Houston’s chief medical officer, Doctor David Persse, addressed the right and wrong foods to consume when trying to fight obesity. Doctor Persse said fitness also plays a crucial role. He shared the recommended amount of exercise the average adult needs per week. He also addressed how food deserts play a factor in finding healthy options.