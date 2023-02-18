Family demanding justice after loved one was killed; Community activist says charges need to be upgraded

HOUSTON – A Houston area family and community activists are calling for justice and answers after a retired Army veteran died.

The family of Christopher Rivers says he was assaulted earlier this month at the Gulf Express gas station on Yellowstone Boulevard and the person responsible is back on the streets.

Houston police say 35-year-old Dexter Jerome Simon was charged with assault and posted a $5,000 bond.

Police also said they are speaking with the District Attorney’s Office and homicide detectives about possibly upgrading charges.

Rivers’ family is heartbroken and praying something changes.

“To have someone physically in your face and then gone the next day, knowing that you’re not going to have any more memories with them, that’s a lot to deal with,” Devin Rivers said.

Christopher was known as a family man, retired Army veteran, grandfather, and he was well-known in the community.

“I was Christopher Rivers’ boss for about a year. He was phenomenal and never told me no. He was at any job site I requested him to be at any time. I can also attest that he loved his children and grandkids,” Danielle Littlejohn said.

“He died Feb. 4. His birthday would have been Feb. 11. He would have turned 54. He was 53 years old, and he still had a good 30 years in him,” Rivers said.

Court documents say 35-year-old Dexter Simon assaulted Christopher.

Simon was charged with assault with bodily injury. Community activist says charges should be upgraded.

“Assault is when you beat somebody up, and they live to see another day. This is not what happened with this family. So, why is that the charges don’t fit the crime,” Candice Matthews said.

“He lost his life the other day allegedly helping someone change a tire. I don’t know how it transpired or why he was killed,” Rivers said.

Community activists Quanell X and Matthews say Rivers didn’t deserve to die.

“We are demanding those charges to be upgraded immediately [and for] the man be re-arrested and a bond that fits the crime put on him,” Quanell X said.

“Harris County is the laughingstock of the nation when it comes to dealing with charging people with the correct charges,” Candice Matthews said.

Rivers family says they haven’t heard much from police and will continue to fight for justice.

“I respect law enforcement because I was in the field, but Harris County has an overpopulate jail, and they are letting the wrong people out,” she said.