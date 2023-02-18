‘A Call for Change’: Helpline serves Domestic Violence abusers

Breaking Free from Domestic Violence: A duo consisting of two women in Western Massachusetts think the problem requires a more creative solution, and what they have come up with is available to Houstonians.

By the time the problem of intimate partner abuse gets to court, jail, or prison, the damage has already been done.

Domestic violence is a pervasive problem in the Houston area.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that 30% of HCSO Homicides in 2022 were domestic violence related.

A duo consisting of two women in Western Massachusetts think the problem requires a more creative solution, and what they have come up with is available to Houstonians.

‘A Call For Change’ Bills itself as a free, anonymous, confidential, prevention helpline.

What’s different is the callers are the abusers, not the victims.

JAC Patrissi and Michelle Harris, co-founders of ‘A Call For Change’, are convinced the problem of intimate partner violence needs to be tackled in an unconventional way.

‘A Call For Change’ helpline intervenes and interrupts intimate partner violence by directly speaking to the individual who is committing harm or believes that they have harmed their partner.

“We are letting them see the harm that they have done, and the impact that it has had on their family, their children, and conversely, on their community,” Harris said.

If abusers want to be reliably safe, it starts the conversation, according to Patrissi.

Houston trauma therapist Chau Nguyen agrees that recognition is a critical first step in rehabilitation.

“To take full accountability, you have to be accountable for all forms of abuse,” Nguyen said.

A Call For Change touts a process of “Twelve strategies, 15 skills, and nine interrupters” to create the right conditions for abusers to recognize and fix the problem.

“We are here to walk with you through that process, which is a journey. It will be a lifelong journey to change,” Harris said.

Here’s how to contact ‘A Call for Change’

The helpline is open to everyone, every day, regardless of geographical region, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Eastern).

Call 877-898-3411

Or email: help@ACallForChangeHelpline.com

Breaking Free Stories:

KPRC 2 presents a special weeklong series on escaping and ending domestic violence

Breaking Free: Prosecuting domestic violence cases

Breaking Free: Officials seeing increase in domestic violence among senior couples

Ask Amy show notes: Planning your escape - Financial and legal 101

Breaking Free: Transgender people are nearly twice as likely to experience intimate partner violence

Breaking Free: Tow-A-Way domestic violence

Breaking Free: Domestic violence in the LGBTQ community

Breaking Free: Men in abusive relationships

Breaking Free: 3 women die in same week after jumping, exiting moving vehicles during possible domestic disturbances

Breaking Free: The push to de-stigmatize domestic abuse in Houston’s South Asian community

Breaking Free: Helping African Americans de-stigmatize abuse, learn to ask the right questions

Breaking Free: Some abusers using dating apps as increasingly popular way to meet victims, studies show