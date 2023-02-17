Update: Surveillance video released of 2 suspects tied to deadly carjacking, shooting in west Houston

New video shows the 2 suspects leaving the apt. complex after fatally shooting the female victim.

HOUSTON – A new surveillance video has been released Friday of two suspects tied to a deadly shooting and carjacking Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The video shows the suspects leaving the apartment complex after fatally shooting a woman. One of the suspects is seen pushing a gate open and jumping in the passenger seat before the vehicle drove off.

Officers have since recovered the stolen vehicle.



Tips about the suspects or their whereabouts? Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU for a reward. #HouNews https://t.co/9NYuKYgFFx pic.twitter.com/L8WIoAAc5g — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 17, 2023

On Wednesday, officers said the stolen vehicle was found in an empty business garage, located near 11996 Bissonnet St.

The run-down garage was located in the back area of a lot next to a business park. One of the businesses shared surveillance video with KPRC 2 that showed the car jumping a curb and driving onto the property a couple hours after the shooting on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, officers also released surveillance video of the suspects captured by apartment complex neighbors.

One of the suspects appeared to be wearing a Champion hoodie. Clips of the suspects were captured at all hours of the night, including 12:30 a.m., around 2 a.m., 4:55 a.m., and later before the deadly carjacking around 7:55 a.m.

Detectives said the two wanted suspects were at the woman’s apartment complex for at least seven hours prior to the fatal shooting.

What Happened

On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 800 block of Yorkchester Drive shortly before 8 a.m.

According to Houston police, two suspects, described only as young males with medium complexions and wearing black bandanas, shot the victim and pulled her out of her white 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. The carjackers then struck the woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, with the SUV as they fled eastbound on St. Mary’s Lane.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.