HPD recovers vehicle stolen during deadly west Houston carjacking but still searching for suspects

HOUSTON – A vehicle that was stolen from a woman who was shot during a carjacking was found abandoned on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police are still searching for the two suspects who shot a woman in her 60s before they pulled her from the SUV, ran her over with it, and took off from her apartment complex in West Houston on Tuesday morning.

Officers said the vehicle was found in an empty business garage, located near 11996 Bissonnet St.

The run-down garage was located in the back area of a lot next to a business park. One of the businesses captured surveillance video shared with KPRC 2 that showed the car jumping a curb and driving onto the property a couple hours after the deadly carjacking on Tuesday.

Officers also released surveillance video of the suspects captured by apartment complex neighbors. One of the suspects appeared to be wearing a Champion hoodie. Clips of the suspects were captured at all hours of the night, including 12:30 a.m., around 2 a.m., 4:55 a.m., and later before the deadly carjacking around 7:55 a.m.

Detectives said the two wanted suspects were at the apartment complex for at least seven hours prior to the fatal shooting and believe it was not a random incident.

A makeshift memorial started growing in the parking spot where the attack happened on Wednesday evening.

What Happened

On Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 800 block of Yorkchester Drive shortly before 8 a.m.

According to Houston police, two suspects, described only as young males with medium complexions and wearing black bandanas, shot the victim and pulled her out of her white 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. The carjackers then struck the woman with the SUV as they fled eastbound on St. Mary’s Lane.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim, believed to be in her 60s, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.