‘Scary moments’: Homeowner’s head grazed by bullet after intruder breaks into Spring home, HCSO says

SPRING, Texas – A couple experienced “scary moments” when an armed intruder broke into their home in Spring Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 8400 block of Glenn Elm for reports of a home invasion.

According to Gonzalez, a man forced entry into the home, and as the homeowner approached him, he fired a shot toward the homeowner’s head. Gonzalez said the homeowner was grazed by the bullet but was able to get out and call deputies. A woman inside the home remained hiding, HCSO said.

When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said they were able to quickly apprehend the suspect and recovered the weapon inside the residence.

“I’m relieved the couple is fine,” Gonzalez tweeted.

The victim is in fair condition and is expected to survive.