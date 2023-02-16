Local African chef hosts 3-day interactive pop-up food experiences around Houston

HOUSTON – Nigerian chef Kavachi Ukegbu is spreading the culture during Black History Month with her signature Art of FuFu Cookbook Experience. The Art of Fufu is a signature outreach event that is designed to spread awareness of the rich heritage of West African cuisine.

Click here for more information or to purchase your tickets.

What started as a one-off event that was spearheaded by Kavachi’s parent company, Grubido, in 2017 has become a cultural delight that has spawned Art of Fufu food and beverage tastings, art shows, and cooking classes. The Art of FuFu event has even been reimagined as a cookbook that can now be purchased at Central Market, Whole Foods, Soa Co Book Store and Amazon.

This month, those wishing to learn more about their African roots can enjoy an Art of FuFu cooking class on Thursday, February 23, followed by a paint and sip FuFu party on Friday and Saturday, a full 5-course dining experience will close out the weekend.

Each event will be curated by Kavachi and will be hosted in one of Houston’s artsy urban influenced neighborhoods including; Third Ward, Southwest and the Heights.

Art of FuFu (KPRC)

The cooking series will be in partnership with Big Brother & Big Sister, and the black owned female bookstore Soa Co for the Paint and FuFu.

