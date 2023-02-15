11-year-old facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting 6-year-old on Aldine ISD bus, DA’s Office says

HOUSTON – An 11-year-old child is now facing charges after the mother of a 6-year-old Aldine ISD student says her son was sexually assaulted on the back of a school bus on Feb. 1.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office told KPRC 2 Wednesday that it has accepted three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child charges against an 11-year-old suspect.

KPRC 2 first reported the assault on Feb. 3 when the 6-year-old’s mother said the graphic incident was caught on the school bus’s camera. The mother, who KPRC 2 is not identifying in order to protect her child’s identity, said she was initially unaware the sexual assault was taking place, but she did notice changes in her son’s behavior a few months before she says she learned of the assault.

The woman said one day her son came home without his backpack, and when she contacted the district’s transportation to retrieve it, she ended up learning much more was taking place on the bus.

The mother said when the district reviewed surveillance video to learn who took the child’s backpack, they realized her son was sexually assaulted.

Aldine ISD police said when they interviewed the 6-year-old, he shared disturbing details of the assaults and alleged that the 11-year-old suspect lured him to the back of the bus to “play a game” during his two-hour ride home.

The District Attorney’s Office said Aldine ISD police are working with its head of the juvenile division to learn more about the incidents.

The DA’s Office also said the 6-year-old has been offered continued therapy through the Children’s Assessment Center.

Aldine ISD released the following statement regarding the incident and charges:

“The Aldine ISD Police Department has presented the investigation findings to the Harris County DA’s office. Formal charges have been filed by the DA’s office.

The safety and security of our students is our priority and we take all situations seriously. When we receive information regarding a possible harmful situation, the appropriate authorities are immediately notified and we immediately conduct a thorough investigation.”