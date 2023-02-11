45º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 dead after crash on the North Freeway, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Houston roads, Houston highways, Deadly crash Houston
(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a crash on a service road of the North Freeway.

According to Houston police, the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. southbound, near W. Gulf Bank Road on Friday night.

Initial details state that two vehicles were involved in the collision, and one person died at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter