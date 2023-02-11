1 dead after crash on the North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a crash on a service road of the North Freeway.
According to Houston police, the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. southbound, near W. Gulf Bank Road on Friday night.
Initial details state that two vehicles were involved in the collision, and one person died at the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
North Patrol and Vehicular Crimes Division officers are on the scene of a fatality crash on the North Freeway service road near W. Gulf Bank. Southbound service road is closed. Expect delays. #houtraffic CC6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 11, 2023