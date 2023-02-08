Seabrook police chief accused of detaining, assaulting 19-year-old he falsely accused of theft, police say

SEABROOK, Texas – Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright is under investigation after he allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old man he falsely accused of stealing his property.

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 7 at a Fitness Connection located in the 20700 block of I-45, according to a Webster Police Department incident report.

The report states, an officer was dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to the gym, where it was reported that an off-duty officer was detaining someone.

After the officer arrived at the scene, an investigation was conducted and the items that Chief Wright believed were stolen from him were found, but not in possession of the detainee, police said.

Seabrook PD released the following statement:

“The Seabrook Police Department received an administrative complaint against Chief Wright regarding an incident that occurred in Webster, TX. This complaint was based on use of force, a property issue, and conduct. This complaint has been forwarded to our investigation division.

“The incident that occurred in Webster, Texas resulted in a class C criminal investigation initiated by the Webster Police Department. This incident is being investigated by the Webster Police Department, and any inquiries regarding that incident will have to be directed to the Webster police.”

“Chief Wright in currently on active duty.”

Who is Chief Sean Wright?

According to the city’s website, Wright has been with the Seabrook Police Department for 28 years and was appointed Chief of Police in May 2014. He started his career assigned to patrol. He was a field training officer for the patrol division. He was then assigned as the community policing officer, where his duties were primarily community outreach and crime prevention. His role allowed him to establish partnerships between the Seabrook Police Department and Seabrook businesses and organizations. He coordinated juvenile community service, Project S.A.V.E.D. and, from 1996 to 1999, the “Wednesday in the Park,” a community-sponsored youth event held in the summer at Meador Park.

Chief Sean Wright has a Master Peace Officer Certificate from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He holds a B.S. Degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Chief Wright is also a licensed attorney in the State of Texas.