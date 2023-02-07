How to help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims: Houston, national and international efforts in the works

The clean up begins following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, 2023 in Idlib, Syria. (Photo by Zana Halil/ dia images via Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Efforts are underway in Houston, across the nation and the world to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria as understanding dawns about the magnitude of devastation wreaked by the quake that leveled buildings, killing thousands.

Amid the tragedy, we’re reminded of the Fred Rogers quotation of his mother to “look for the helpers...and know there is hope.” In this moment when we’re watching the death toll rise, we’re looking now for the helpers and they’re right here in our hometown and beyond, gathering together to begin efforts to save lives and eventually start the healing.

Here are some of the organizations we’ve found that are mobilizing. We’ll be updating this story as more join the efforts to assist. Be sure to check back and also be informed about your giving by checking the organizations you want to give to, to ensure your funds are being used in a way in which you approve.

American Turkish Association Houston

American Red Cross

From the organization: “The Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent have mobilized to support communities affected: needs are growing minute by minute. Rescue teams have been reaching hardest-hit areas where survivors remain trapped under rubble.”

Syrian American Club of Houston

Dear Members and Friends, Early on Monday, February 6, 2023, a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast... Posted by Syrian American Club of Houston on Monday, February 6, 2023

World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA is actively supporting the United Nations World Food Programme’s aid efforts on the ground. The U.N. World Food Programme has operated in Turkey and Syria for decades and has teams on the ground in both countries closely monitoring the situation. WFP also serves as the primary logistics arm of the United Nations in emergency situations.

UNICEF

From the organization: “UNICEF is on the ground in Syria rushing lifesaving assistance to children and families.”