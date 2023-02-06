EARTHQUAKE VIDEOS: People trapped, devastating collapses and rubble everywhere in wake of Turkey, Syria quake

The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday.

As the Associated Press reported, hundreds were killed in the two countries, thousands were injured and the toll was expected to rise further. More than 20 countries are sending experts and aid to help rescue efforts.

Here are some views of the situation on the ground.

Please be advised some of these images are disturbing and/or explicit. Please view with discretion.

Building collapse captured on camera in Turkey

Rescuers pull child from rubble in Syria after deadly earthquake

Building topples during aftershock in Aleppo

Rescuers speak with man stuck under rubble during search-and-rescue operations in Northwest Syria

Devastating earthquake damage in Syria’s Idlib