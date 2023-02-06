Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Houston Mayor Turner, Sheriff Gonzalez to announce Houston’s 3rd gun buyback scheduled this month

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that they will host a gun buyback on Feb. 18 at Deussen Park.

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that they will host a gun buyback on Feb. 18 at Deussen Park.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also will be in attendance, according to a news release.

The event is part of Harris County’s initiatives to prevent gun violence, a news release said. This is the third gun buyback co-sponsored by Harris County Precinct 1 in seven months, resulting in about 2,000 firearms being taken off the street.

At the upcoming buyback, residents can turn in firearms in exchange for gift cards in the amount of $50, $100, $150, and $200, depending on the type of gun.

